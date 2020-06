Texans have until the close of business today to register to vote in the upcoming primary runoff election, or update their addresses. The election was scheduled in May, but was postponed until July 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voters who cast ballots in the March Democrat and Republican primaries cannot now vote in a primary runoff different from the one they participated in then. Those who didn’t vote in the March primary are free to vote in either party’s primary runoff.