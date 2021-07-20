Deadline for SBA Federal Disaster Loans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded Texas small nonfarm businesses of the deadline dates to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by adverse weather conditions in the following primary counties.

Declaration Number: 16824

Primary Counties: Lamar

Neighboring Counties: Delta, Fannin and Red River in Texas; and Bryan and Choctaw in Oklahoma

Incident Type: Excessive moisture

Incident Date: Jan. 1 – Sept. 30, 2020

Deadline: 08/18/21