" /> Deadline for SBA Federal Disaster Loans – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Deadline for SBA Federal Disaster Loans

Dave Kirkpatrick 1 hour ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded Texas small nonfarm businesses of the deadline dates to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by adverse weather conditions in the following primary counties.

Declaration Number:     16824
Primary  Counties:      Lamar
Neighboring Counties:   Delta, Fannin and Red River in Texas; and Bryan and Choctaw in Oklahoma
Incident Type:          Excessive moisture
Incident Date:          Jan. 1 – Sept. 30, 2020
Deadline:       08/18/21

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     