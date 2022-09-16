Deadline Friday, Sept 16 For Final Free Industry Readiness Program At PJC

Students must sign up by Friday, September 16

The final free 80-hour (5-week) Industry Readiness Program at Paris Junior College will start this Saturday for 20 lucky students.

The course will be each Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, September 17 to October 23, 2022.

Waived is a previous requirement of a GED or high school diploma for the final course. If taken as individual classes, this training would cost $2,400. Still, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s Texas Reskilling and Upskilling for Education (TRUE) Institutional Capacity Grants cover the student cost.

This program will provide entry-level positions so students can obtain on-the-job training to qualify for high-demand occupations.

The course covers:

• Safety Training

• Forklift Operation

• Technical & Applied Mathematics Skills

• Logistics Training

• Electrical Hazard Training

• Fall Protection

• Blueprint Reading and more

The program will also equip the students with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue additional training in related PJC workforce programs and certifications. Upon completing the program, students will be eligible for certificates for OSHA General Industry 10-hour, Forklift Operator, and Fall Protection.

PJC’s workforce education programs teach this program’s skills, except for Forklift Operator, OSHA Fall Protection, and OSHA 10-hour General Industry, and will be beneficial as students transition into a certificate or applied science degree. Stackable programs offered by PJC include Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Electrician, Mechatronics, Welding, and Computer Aided Design.

To sign up, please get in touch with the PJC Continuing Education Department at 903-782-0447 or PJC-CE@parisjc.edu. To take the course, students must sign up before 5:00 pm on Friday, September 16.