Deadlinie Extended For FEMA Assistance

FEMA has extended the deadline for applying for assistance to August 15. This means disaster survivors in Texas now have a little more time to apply for FEMA assistance. However, disaster survivors are encouraged not to wait. The sooner they apply, the sooner they may be eligible for assistance with their recovery from the recent storms.

Homeowners and renters in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties with uninsured losses from the storms and flooding that occurred April 26-June 5, may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc. Texans must not visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters can:

o Go online to disasterassistance.gov.

o Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

o Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone, or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

More Resources

Disaster Unemployment Assistance : Apply online at Unemployment Benefit Services or call the Texas Workforce Commission at 800-939-6631 between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday. The deadline is July 16.

Disaster Legal Assistance : Call the Texas State Bar Legal Hotline at 800-504-7030 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. We answer phones in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Crisis Counseling : Call the Substance and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at 800-985-5990; for Spanish, press “2”).

You should file a claim immediately if you have homeowners’ or renter’s insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. You may be eligible for federal assistance if your policy does not cover all your damage expenses. Remember to keep receipts from all your purchases related to the cleanup and repair.