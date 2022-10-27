Death Sentence For Man Who Killed First County Sikh Deputy Sheriff

After deliberating for 35 minutes, a Harris County jury has sentenced the man who killed the county’s first turbaned Sikh deputy sheriff . Fifty-year-old Robert Solis received the death penalty for shooting to death Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Court documents show Solis shot the 42-year-old deputy multiple times during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood 18 miles northwest of Houston. Dhaliwal was returning to his patrol car when Solis shot him in the back.