Lamar County Detectives Investigating Murder-Suicide

 

From Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday, October 26, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Roxton Arms apartments in Roxton, Texas regarding the discovery of two deceased persons in one of
the apartments. A short time later, Detectives arrived on scene to begin the investigation. This incident is currently being investigated as a murder/suicide. Both deceased persons were sent
to American Forensics for autopsy. The names of the deceased are being withheld at this time. More information will be released at the conclusion of this investigation.

