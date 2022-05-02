Decision This Week On Airline Mask Mandate

We should learn this week the fate of the airline mask mandate. They extended until Tuesday, May 3, so the CDC could study the omicron sub-variant, which Texas A&M pandemic expert Dr. Gerald Parker says is nothing like its predecessors. A Florida judge ended the mask mandate, ruling that the federal government did not follow proper procedure in issuing its order for masks on public transportation. As a result, many airlines are no longer enforcing the mandate. However, the federal government is appealing the court decision.