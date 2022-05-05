Second Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery is May 29

Mount Pleasant, TX – The City of Mt Pleasant welcomes the community to attend the Second Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery on May 29 at 3:00 pm.

Dr. Tony Rundles, Dr. Kirthell, Reverend Lonnie Charles Bell, and the City of Mt Pleasant will participate in the ceremony that offers time to reflect on the memory of loved ones and affirm a commitment to life and living. Mount Pleasant Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr., Mayor Pro Tem Tim Dale, and City Manager Ed Thatcher will represent the city. Councilman Jerry Walker will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Cortznes Cemetery is in Southwest Mount Pleasant at South O’Tyson and School Street.