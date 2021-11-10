Defense Attorney Gets Caught

Phillip Hayes

The lead defense attorney, Phillip Hayes, in the former Christus nurse, William Davis, got pinched for soliciting prostitution during the trial. Hays was arrested last Friday and posted a $2,000 bond. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office had posted an ad on a website known for trafficking prostitution. Hays contacted the undercover officer on the sixth day of testimony for the prosecution in Davis’ case. The department decided that since Hayes was in the middle of the trial, they would hold up on issuing an arrest warrant. Davis’ case ended in his conviction of capital murder, and the jury sentenced Davis to death on Oct 27.