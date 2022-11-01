Young Title Company Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Defense Presenting Its Case In Parker Capital Murder Trial

Taylor Parker
Bowie County Jail

The State has rested its case in the penalty phase of the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County. She was convicted murdering a woman and cutting her unborn child from her womb. Prosecutors are seeking death by lethal injection. The defense is expected to begin presenting its case after the judge denied a motion to instruct the jury that the State failed to make its case.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     