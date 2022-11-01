Defense Presenting Its Case In Parker Capital Murder Trial

The State has rested its case in the penalty phase of the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County. She was convicted murdering a woman and cutting her unborn child from her womb. Prosecutors are seeking death by lethal injection. The defense is expected to begin presenting its case after the judge denied a motion to instruct the jury that the State failed to make its case.
