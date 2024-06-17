DeKalb Receiving Over $7 Million

The City of DeKalb is in line for upgrades to its water system thanks to a state loan for infrastructure improvements. The Texas Water Development Board recently approved the city’s application for a more than $7 million loan for the planning, designing, and constructing a citywide water project. The project would include the installation of approximately 100 new fire hydrants and relocating 60% of the water lines in a system that serves about 900 residential and business customers. Mayor Lowell Walker said the next step is for the City Council to consider a resolution to accept the loan, which could occur as soon as Tuesday during the next council meeting.