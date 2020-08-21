" /> Delay to In-Person Learning Leaving Many Texas Children Hungry, Deadline for Help is Today – EastTexasRadio.com
Delay to In-Person Learning Leaving Many Texas Children Hungry, Deadline for Help is Today

38 mins ago

No school means no free lunches. That affects nearly 3.6 million Texas children. So, to help, the state is offering a pandemic EBT card. Bill D’Aiuto with the State Health Department says this is the same card used for food stamps. Today is the last day to apply for the benefits. the card will be loaded with $285 for each student who would normally get a free or reduced-price meals at school.

For information on how to apply for the Pandemic EBT card, call Health and Human Services at 1-833-613-6220.

