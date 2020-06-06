Delta County Bank President Guilty of Bank Fraud and Arson

SHERMAN, Texas – A 57-year-old former bank president has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox today.

Anita Gail Moody, of Cooper, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and arson today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak.

According to information presented in court, Moody was President of Enloe State Bank in Cooper, Texas. On May 11, 2019, the bank had a fire that was determined to be arson. The fire was contained to the bank’s boardroom, but the entire bank suffered smoke damage. Several files had been stacked on the boardroom table, all of which were burned in the fire. Coincidentally, the bank was scheduled for a review by the Texas Department of Banking the next day. Further investigation into the fire and the bank revealed that Moody had been creating false nominee loans in the names of several people, including some actual bank customers. Moody eventually admitted to setting the fire in the boardroom to cover up the criminal activity concerning the false loans. She also admitted to using the fraudulently obtained money to fund her boyfriend’s business, other businesses of friends, and her own lifestyle. The fraudulent activity, which began in 2012, resulted in a loss to the bank of approximately $11 million.

Moody has agreed to a sentence of 84 months in federal prison and will pay restitution in the amount of $11,136,241.82 A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the FDIC-OIG and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maureen Smith and Wes Wynne.