Delta County Convenience Store Robbed

Delta County Deputies searched for the man who held up the Cooper NuWay on E. Dallas Ave. Sunday night at about 10:45. The suspect acted as if he had a gun in his pocket and demanded money from the employee. He left the store and headed south, but it’s unknown if he fled on foot or had someone waiting outside with a vehicle. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 903-885-2020, and there is currently a $1000 reward.

Delta County Sheriff Facebook Video: https://www.facebook.com/100014723174046/videos/327553886170270/

