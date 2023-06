Family members have identified the young man struck and killed by a hit and run driver while walking on FM 1532 in rural Delta County at about 330am last Monday. The victim, 17-year-old Noah Cavazos of Garland had been attending a graduation party in a rural part of the county. Delta County investigators say vehicle parts found at the scene indicate the vehicle involved was a 2001-2005 Nissan Altima. So far, the vehicle has not been been located and the driver is unknown.