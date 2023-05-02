Delta County Man Jailed For Family Violence, Deadly Conduct

DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON
PRESS RELEASE
On Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:30 a.m., deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired and someone having been assaulted in the 200 block of E. McKinney. Upon arrival, the deputy found that a woman had been assaulted and that she ran to her neighbor’s house to get away from the suspect It was also determined that the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Dakota Parsons had also fired a gun during the assault.
Mr. Parsons was arrested and transported to the Delta County Jail where he was booked in on a Felony 3 charge of Deadly Conduct Discharging of a Firearm and a Misdemeanor A charge of Family Violence Assault Causing Bodily injury.
Mr. Parsons is being held at the Delta County Jail on a $35,000 bond for the Felony 3 charge of Deadly Conduct Discharging of a Firearm and a $10,000 bond for the Misdemeanor A charge of Family Violence Assault Causing Bodily Injury.