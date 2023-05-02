Delta County Man Jailed For Family Violence, Deadly Conduct

On Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:30 a.m., deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired and someone having been assaulted in the 200 block of E. McKinney. Upon arrival, the deputy found that a woman had been assaulted and that she ran to her neighbor’s house to get away from the suspect It was also determined that the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Dakota Parsons had also fired a gun during the assault.