The Delta County man convicted in Hopkins County on four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child was sentenced Friday after a hearing by a jury of 9 women and 3 men. Fifty-three-year-old Johnny Ray Conley was sentenced to 75 years in prison on each charge. Judge Eddie Northcutt ordered 2 of the sentences to be served consecutively. HE must serve at least 60 years behind bars before becoming eligible to apply for parole.