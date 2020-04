Although it doesn’t yet have any positive cases of COVID 19, Delta County is in very short supply of personal protective equipment and is seeking donations for its first responders and the jail. Items needed include N95 masks, surgical masks, surgical gloves, isolation gowns, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizer and sanitizing supplies. For more information, call Delta County Emergency Services Coordinator Tanner Crutcher at 903-243-7419.