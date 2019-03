Delta Waterfowl Association the Paris Chapter invite you to their free youth skeet shoot Saturday March 30th from 9AM to noon at the Paris Skeet and Trap Club. For ages 4-16. Breakfast will be provided and their was also be a gun raffle. Join the Delta Waterfowl Association for their free youth skeet shoot. For more information call Bryan Glass 903-517-5889. 903-517-5889.