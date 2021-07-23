" /> Dems Urge Return To Covid Masking – EastTexasRadio.com
Dems Urge Return To Covid Masking

Dave Kirkpatrick 54 mins ago

Don’t throw away your masks just yet. They may be making a comeback! The Biden Administration is under pressure from his party to reinstate mask mandates, due to a spike in covid cases. But republicans Care pushing back. Texas Congressman Michael Burgess says the Delta Variant is hitting different parts of the country in different ways. The co-chair of the GOP doctors caucus says the key is vaccinations. Republicans have come out in force this week, in support of the shot, saying that it is safe and effective, even against the Delta Variant.

