The Paris Junior College Workforce and Continuing Education Department is offering a Dental Assistant program that will be offered on the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus.

Registration is now open for the course that will be taught from August 27 to November 26 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

To learn more about the program call 903-885-1232 or go by the campus located at 1137 Loop 301 East in Sulphur Springs.