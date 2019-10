A Denton police officer is in critical condition, and has undergone emergency surgery after he was shot in the head and leg during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning. Officer Urbino Rodriguez Jr pulled over 44-year-old Michele Stacy and 33-year-old Antwon Pinkston for an equipment violation when PInkston pulled out a gun and shot him. Another officer arrived for back up and shot each suspect in the arm. They were taken to the hospital for treatment and then transported to jail.