The five-year-old Deport child who accidentally strangled himself. Investigators believe that Rodney Moll was jumping on a bed, when he wrapped a string around his neck and tripped, accidentally hanging himself. Doctors at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas had taken him off of life support when it was determined that he was brain dead. A fundraiser for the family has been set up on facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/2559006611003120/