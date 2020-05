A Deport firefighter lost his home to fire Tuesday night. The fire completely engulfed the house as firefighters arrived on the scene. Firefighters from Deport, Blossom, Bogata, Pattonville, Cunningham, and Lamar County deputies all responded to the blaze. No injuries reported, and the Roy Moll family is currently staying with friends. Catana Yarnell, a neighbor, owner of the Listening and Learning Children’s Community Library, is collecting donations for the family. Call 903-816-3961 to help.