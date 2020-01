The Mayor of Deport, who had been indicted for theft by a Lamar County grand jury has pleaded no contest to lesser charges of abuse of official capacity. Twenty-nine-year-old John Mark Francis was sentenced to 1-year deferred adjudication. HE was accused of having a Lazy-Boy Recliner delivered to his house at the city’s expense. Francis said his home address was the alternate address provided in case no one was at city hall. He will pay back any money that may be owed to the city.