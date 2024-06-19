Deport Pet Vaccination Clinic Saturday 06.22

The Deport VFD is teaming up with Dr. Wally Kraft for a low cost pet vaccination clinic Saturday, June 22 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the fire station located at 154 Monroe St. in Deport. The bay doors will be open so people can actually leave their dogs or cats in the vehicle and drive through.

Now is an excellent time to protect your pet and family by vaccinating for rabies, parvovirus, distemper, FLV and more.contact Nanalee Nichols 903-905-3884 if you need further information.