The Deport Volunteer Fire Department will hold a fundraising meal and auction on Saturday, June 12, at 6:00 pm at the Deport School Cafeteria. The meal will be hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, dessert and water or tea. The event has a wide variety of auction items sold to the highest bidder. It is the first fundraiser in some time, and we hope that citizens will come to join us for the evening.

For further information, contact Nanalee Nichols at 903-905-3884.