The Deport Volunteer Fire Department holds a fundraising Rummage Sale on Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 8:00 am until ??? It is at the fire station at 154 Monroe at the north end of Main & Monroe. There is a wide variety of items, including furniture, kitchenware, tools, lamps, new bedding, and much more. For further information, call Nanalee at 903-905-3884 or Global Tech at 903-209-8981.