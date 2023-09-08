Deputies Find Teen Driving A School Bus

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old boy allegedly stole a school bus from Monroe, Louisiana, on Thursday. The bus was driving erratically, and Smith County Deputies stopped it on Interstate 20 near Lindale after nearly colliding with an 18-wheeler. The investigators reportedly entered the bus and saw no one in the driver’s seat before calling out for the driver, who revealed himself in the back seats of the bus. The boy claimed he had fallen asleep, and the driver fled, but the investigators said they didn’t see anyone escape from the bus. Later, the boy admitted to deputies that he stole the bus from a business near the Monroe Airport in Louisiana. It was the second time in three weeks that a teen had taken a bus from that location.