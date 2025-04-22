Deputy And Suspect Shot In Houston

A shootout in front of a family courthouse on Monday between several Texas deputies and a man with a handgun wounded one of the deputies as well as the suspect, authorities said. It happened at 12:20 Monday afternoon when a man displaying a weapon was walking from the Harris County Civil Courthouse in downtown Houston to the nearby Family Law Center. Deputies began chasing the man before ending up at the nearby Family Law Center, where a shootout took place. They charged the suspect with aggravated assault of a peace officer, with more charges expected.

Un tiroteo frente a un juzgado de familia el lunes entre varios agentes de Texas y un hombre con una pistola hirió a uno de los agentes, así como al sospechoso, dijeron las autoridades. Ocurrió a las 12:20 de la tarde del lunes cuando un hombre que exhibía un arma caminaba desde el Palacio de Justicia Civil del Condado de Harris en el centro de Houston hasta el cercano Centro de Derecho Familiar. Los agentes comenzaron a perseguir al hombre antes de terminar en el cercano Centro de Derecho Familiar, donde tuvo lugar un tiroteo. Acusaron al sospechoso de agresión agravada a un oficial de paz, y se esperan más cargos.