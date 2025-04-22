Header- Mark Patrick
ETB Hiring Header
McKay Law Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Sandlin Header 2024
Header Mowers Header 2024
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header

Deputy And Suspect Shot In Houston

A shootout in front of a family courthouse on Monday between several Texas deputies and a man with a handgun wounded one of the deputies as well as the suspect, authorities said. It happened at 12:20 Monday afternoon when a man displaying a weapon was walking from the Harris County Civil Courthouse in downtown Houston to the nearby Family Law Center. Deputies began chasing the man before ending up at the nearby Family Law Center, where a shootout took place. They charged the suspect with aggravated assault of a peace officer, with more charges expected.

Un tiroteo frente a un juzgado de familia el lunes entre varios agentes de Texas y un hombre con una pistola hirió a uno de los agentes, así como al sospechoso, dijeron las autoridades. Ocurrió a las 12:20 de la tarde del lunes cuando un hombre que exhibía un arma caminaba desde el Palacio de Justicia Civil del Condado de Harris en el centro de Houston hasta el cercano Centro de Derecho Familiar. Los agentes comenzaron a perseguir al hombre antes de terminar en el cercano Centro de Derecho Familiar, donde tuvo lugar un tiroteo. Acusaron al sospechoso de agresión agravada a un oficial de paz, y se esperan más cargos.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved