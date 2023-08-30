Deputy Killed In Crash

A Shelby County Deputy is dead after a Tuesday morning crash at the San Augustine County Highway 147 and 103 intersection. Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham announced on Tuesday afternoon that deputy Matthew Pierson, 25, died in a crash around 7:30 am. Pierson was driving his marked patrol unit north on State Highway 147 and failed to yield to a 2014 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer traveling west on State Highway 103. They established a memorial at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for the public to leave condolences.