Derald Bulls Honored By UWLC

The United Way of Lamar County is pleased to announce that the recipient of the 2019 Lifetime Leadership Award is Derald Bulls.

Mr. Bulls, who is currently the Director of Institutional Advancement/Alumni Affairs at Paris Junior College, is a past United Way of Lamar County Board Member, Drive Chairman, and President. The award will be presented at the United Way’s Annual Meeting on Wednesday, February 20.

Jenny Wilson, Executive Director of the United Way, stated, “we are so excited to honor Mr. Bulls for his outstanding leadership, commitment, and service to this community.”

In addition to the United Way, Mr. Bulls has served on the boards of Dylan’s Drivers, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the Lamar County Child Welfare Board, Leadership Lamar County, Maddie’s Gift Scholarship Foundation, the Visitors and Convention Council and Paris Rotary among others. (complete bio and personal statement attached).

To purchase tickets for the United Way Annual Meeting call 903-784-6642 or email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org

******************************************************************************************************************