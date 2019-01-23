Derald Bulls Honored By UWLC

Bio of Derald Bulls
Paris Junior College-Director of Institutional Advancement/Alumni Affairs began January 2008 (11+ years) 28 ½ years in healthcare Credit/Collections Manager (2 years) PR/Marketing/Community Relations and Physician Recruitment at Paris Regional Medical Center, CHRISTUS St. Joseph’s Health System and McCuistion Regional Medical Center (26 ½ years)
Education
Associate of Science degree-Paris Junior College
Bachelor of Science Degree-double major-Radio-Television Communications and Sociology-East Texas State University
Post Graduate Coursework, Texas A&M University, Commerce (Formerly East Texas State)
Community & Career Involvement/Leadership Opportunities
- Board Member 2016-2020, Texas Association of Community College Foundations
- Board Member, 2013-present, Dylan’s Drivers
· Founding Chairman and current Board Member, North Lamar Education Foundation
- Former President and Board Member, Texas Society for Hospital Public Relations and Marketing
- Former Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Chairman and Board Member
- Former President, East Texas Society for Hospital Public Relations and Marketing
- Former United Way of Lamar County, Board Member, Drive Chairman & President
- Former Board Member and President, Lamar County Child Welfare Board Member
- Former Class participant, board member, program chair and chair Leadership Lamar County
- Former Paris Jaycees-Board Member, officer, president, JCI Senator
- Former YWCA Girls Softball Board and Coach
- Former Board Member and President, Maddie’s Gift Scholarship Foundation
- Former Chairman and Board Member, Visitors and Convention Council
- Member, Paris Rotary United (16-year member; 16 years perfect attendance), Board member at large
- Deacon, Lamar Avenue Church of Christ
Honors/Awards
- Recipient of the Mary Walker Clark Leadership Alumni Award/Leadership Lamar County
- Wall of Honor, Boys & Girls Club of Paris Alumni & Friends Association
- “Hero for Children” selected by the Texas Education Agency as nominated by NLISD Board of Trustees
- Gold Blazer Award as Outstanding Alumnus-East Texas State University
- Distinguished Alumni-University Ambassador, Department of Sociology- Texas A&M University, Commerce
- Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, Epsilon Eta Chapter, ‘ROCK’ Award for service to the fraternity
- Rotary Paul Harris Fellows (2)
- Greater Paris Rotary Club, Co-Rotarian of the Year 2016
- United States Junior Chamber of Commerce Senatorship Award
- McCuistion Regional Medical Center Community Service Award
Personal:
The GREATEST of all gifts to me is my family. They’ve sacrificed for me to be involved in our community and allowed me to ‘give back’ to my hometown. I’m eternally thankful for the values my parents, grandparents and all who helped raise me and instilled in me. One of the greatest, from my parents and grandparents, was the commitment it took to be married. My parents were married some 53 years before my Dad’s death and my maternal grandparents were together over 60 years. That said, my wife Lesa and I celebrated 40 years of marriage last July.
For 39 years Lesa served as an educator. For 37 of those years at the North Lamar ISD and the last 14 years, she has served as the ESL coordinator for the District and also taught at the elementary levels, primarily Kindergarten and 2nd grade for the first 25 years. I marvel at the second and some third generations who come up to here even today and talk about how she made a difference in their lives. Her first two years were teaching kindergarten at West Lamar School (now part of the Chisum ISD). She retired at the end of the 2017 school year and now cares for our newest granddaughter a few days a week.
We’ve been blessed with two pretty incredible kids. Each has found their niche to serve others and we are eternally blessed by their gifts. First and foremost, they love the Lord. As a parent, as the phrase goes, ‘the rest is just gravy’!
Our son, D.J. Bulls, Jr. currently serves as the minister at the Gilmer Church of Christ. He earned his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in Worship Ministry from Abilene Christian University; Masters in Music from University of Texas at Arlington and is currently pursuing his doctorate in Church Music from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, and is scheduled to complete that in May 2019. DJ is a music arranger, composer, and conductor of the MidCities Chamber Singers and partner in publishing venture, Fearless4You. He and his wife, Meghan, who have been married for 12 years, have a ten-year daughter, Mackenzie Jo.
Haley Bulls Smith completed her associate’s degree at PJC in one year after graduating from North Lamar thanks to those valuable dual credit courses. Her next step was to earn a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from ACU; master’s in Speech/Language Pathology from Texas Women’s University and she is a speech therapist Stillhouse Rehab and Nursing Center. She and husband, Dustin have a son, Laramy, 12, and the latest addition to the “Bulls Herd,” Mazie Kate, who is now 22 months old.