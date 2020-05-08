Despite Challenges, Most Americans Like Working From Home

A YouGovpoll of an undisclosed number of U.S. adults reveals Americans generally like working from home:
- 26% say they like working from home a lot
- 30% say they like working from home somewhat
- 18% are neutral about working from home
- 25% say they are not happy with working from home
- When asked about what they like about working from home, 68% said they like not having to commute
- 68% also said they like having the option to dress more casually
- 61% said they like the ability to easily practice social distancing
- 60% said they like the option to tackle minor household tasks while working
- 53% like having more flexible hours
- 45% like spending more time with family
- 22% like having increased productivity
- 18% like having better ability to focus
- 17% like having fewer distractions