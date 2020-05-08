" /> Despite Challenges, Most Americans Like Working From Home – EastTexasRadio.com
Despite Challenges, Most Americans Like Working From Home

2 hours ago

 

A YouGovpoll of an undisclosed number of U.S. adults reveals Americans generally like working from home:

  • 26% say they like working from home a lot
  • 30% say they like working from home somewhat
  • 18% are neutral about working from home
  • 25% say they are not happy with working from home
  • When asked about what they like about working from home, 68% said they like not having to commute
  • 68% also said they like having the option to dress more casually
  • 61% said they like the ability to easily practice social distancing
  • 60% said they like the option to tackle minor household tasks while working
  • 53% like having more flexible hours
  • 45% like spending more time with family
  • 22% like having increased productivity
  • 18% like having better ability to focus
  • 17% like having fewer distractions

