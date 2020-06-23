Despite COVID-19 Spike, Abbott Defends In Person Voting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discusses the state’s response to COVID-19 during a news conference on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Governor Abbott defended making Texans vote in person in the July 14 primary runoff despite the spiking numbers of COVID-19 in Texas.

At a press conference where Governor Abbott commented that the Coronavirus was again spreading at an unacceptable rate, he went on to say in-person voting in the July 14 primary would be ok. Governor Abbott delayed the primary runoff from May 26 to July 14 due to the pandemic.

The governor defended voting in-person next month as the positivity rate of COVID-testing creeps closer to 10 percent. Early voting begins on July 6. Abbott recommends that those voting in person should wear a mask.