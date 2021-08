New details have come out about the fatal shooting of 48-year-old J.C. Campbell in Ladonia Tuesday night. He was gunned down as he sat on the tailgate of a pickup in a parking lot at the Housing Authority complex. The suspect has been identified as Justin Cuba, and a Fannin County judge has issued an arrest warrant charging him with murder. Witnesses say Cuba shot Campbell about 2 dozen times before driving away. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.