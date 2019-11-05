Detroit Ag Alumni Fish Fry November 23

Fish and Fries are Saturday (Nov 23) from 6:00 pm until 11:00 pm. Detroit Ag Alumni is the sponsor. There will be a dinner and live auction with entertainment by Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band performing. Tickets are $30 each or a table for six at $150 Limited tickets available. More sponsorships are available. Bids For Blue and Gold proceeds support our FFA chapter and will be used for scholarships, student travel, and overall support of the FFA programs at Detroit ISD. you can contact Lee Cannedey 903-249-3654 or Staci Hughey at 90-517-6757.