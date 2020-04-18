" /> Detroit Food Pantry – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)

Detroit Food Pantry

7 mins ago

The Detroit Community Food Pantry will distribute food items to qualified families and individuals on Tuesday, April 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church, located on F.M. 410 South in Detroit. Any low-income families living in Detroit and the surrounding area are welcome to come and fill out an application during the hours the food pantry is in operation. Donations can be sent to The Detroit Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 151, Detroit, TX 75436. Please bring sacks and boxes for fresh produce that will also be available on that day.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     