Detroit Food Pantry

The Detroit Community Food Pantry will distribute food items to qualified families and individuals on Tuesday, April 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church, located on F.M. 410 South in Detroit. Any low-income families living in Detroit and the surrounding area are welcome to come and fill out an application during the hours the food pantry is in operation. Donations can be sent to The Detroit Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 151, Detroit, TX 75436. Please bring sacks and boxes for fresh produce that will also be available on that day.