The Detroit Independence Day events begin this Friday with a Stacy Musgrove concert at the Detroit Tabernacle. BBQ Cookoff begins at 4:00 pm at the city park, and you can purchase BBQ plates for $10 each. The Fireworks Show will start in the dark in the City Park. There is a pancake breakfast Saturday morning at the Fire Department at 7:00. The Independence Day Parade is at 10:00 am.