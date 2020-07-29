" /> Detroit ISD Announces School Opening Dates – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Access Financial Group
cypress basin hospice
North Texas Paving Group Header
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020

Detroit ISD Announces School Opening Dates

12 mins ago

 

August 19th is the first day of school for Detroit ISD.  A school supply list has been posted on its website and Facebook page.  Students will need the listed supplies in either face to face or remote instruction. An immunization clinic scheduled date will be posted soon.  All students remote or face to face are required to have immunizations.   The district’s  “Back to School Plan” and “Instructional Plan” will be posted by Friday, August 7th.  The district  will have a Meet the Teacher but in order to meet state requirements a designated grade, time, and location will be announced for each grade level.  The buildings will not be open to others during that time.  Every grade level will have. an opportunity to visit their child’s campus prior to the start of school.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     