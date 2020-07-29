Detroit ISD Announces School Opening Dates

August 19th is the first day of school for Detroit ISD. A school supply list has been posted on its website and Facebook page. Students will need the listed supplies in either face to face or remote instruction. An immunization clinic scheduled date will be posted soon. All students remote or face to face are required to have immunizations. The district’s “Back to School Plan” and “Instructional Plan” will be posted by Friday, August 7th. The district will have a Meet the Teacher but in order to meet state requirements a designated grade, time, and location will be announced for each grade level. The buildings will not be open to others during that time. Every grade level will have. an opportunity to visit their child’s campus prior to the start of school.