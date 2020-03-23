Detroit ISD Food Drop Off Locations For Breakfast And Lunch Every Monday And Thursday

Detroit ISD’s food drop-off locations for breakfast and lunch will be every Monday and Thursday at the following locations and times. On Monday, each child will receive a sack with three breakfast meals and three lunch meals. On Thursday’s drop off, each child will receive a sack with two breakfast meals and two lunches. We have worked very hard to choose locations that we feel will best serve most of our students.

Please remember meals are available to all children 0-18 years of age. They do not have to be Detroit ISD students or community members. We can serve any children that show up at a location.

If you have any questions pertaining to meals, please email eagleshelpeagles@ detroiteagles.net. This email account is checked by our admin team and someone will be able to respond.

Food available Monday and Thursday at these locations.

Elementary Cafeteria Back Door. 10:00-12:00.

Southside Apartment. 10:05-10:20

Fulbright Church of Christ 10:30-10:45

Bagwell Church. 10:20-10:45

Dimple- New Haven Baptist Church. 11:00-11:20

Northside Apartments. 10:05-10:20

Greentops. 10:25-10:50

Middle School Parking. 10:55-11:15

Leesville Baptist Church- 10:30-11:00

Please be at one of the locations below at the designated time. We will not stay past this time due to other stops. The elementary cafeteria is open during this time and you can always pick up food there till noon.

We will be delivering in our white suburban or car with the exception of the Leesville drop. Mrs. Storey will be in her personal car.