Detroit Lifts Boil Water Notice

BOIL WATER NOTICE – RESCINDED

On February 24, 2021, The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required The City of Detroit,

PWS# 1940003, to issue a boil water notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees, that due to

conditions which occurred at the City of Paris Water Treatment Plant, the water from this public water

system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water and/or human consumption purposes.

The conditions at the Paris water treatment plant have been corrected, and the City of Detroit has been

provided with clear lab analysis and provided those results to TCEQ. The quality of the water

distributed by this public water system used for drinking water and/or human consumption no

longer requires boiling prior to use as of 10:00 AM, February 26, 2021.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact City of Detroit at 903-674-4573