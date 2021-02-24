Detroit, TX Boil Water Notice

This Boil Water notice is for ALL City of Detroit Water Supply Customer

Due to notification received on 02/24/2021 from our provider, Lamar County Water Supply: The elevated finished water turbidities at the Water Treatment Plant in Paris, Texas, on 02/23/2021 have triggered a boil water notice. The City of Detroit is notifying ALL customers of the need to BOIL their water prior to consumption. To assure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the City of Detroit water system official s will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instruction to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same

manner as this notice.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact City of Detroit at 903-674-4573