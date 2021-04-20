Detroit Youth Sports Association Hosting Co-ed Softball Tournament

There will be a co-ed softball and cornhole tournament to benefit Detroit Youth Sports Association Saturday May 1st at the baseball fields. Max 10 teams, double elimination (max three home runs per game). $200 entry fee, $250 for unlimited home runs. Must have at least three girls on the field at all times. Minimum 9, maximum 12 on a team. Umpires provided, $20 pay at the plate. Home run derby armbands are $25 each. Prize for first and second place teams. Home run derby prize also. Cornhole Tournament on back baseball field. Check in at 12:30 start at 1pm. Team registration $40. Double elimination, bring your own bags and boards. Prize for first and second place teams. Text Ashley Van Deaver at 903-486-7440 for more info or to register. Concessions will be provided through the tournament. All proceeds benefit the Detroit Youth Sports Association.