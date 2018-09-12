Dickerson Talks About BFF’s In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Carrie Underwood tells Pop Culture Country that exercising is her personal therapy. “I feel like it’s my therapy every day. I don’t go get massages, I don’t go get facials. That would be great. I might get a massage twice a year – some Mother’s Day present or something, which I literally have a gift card for that, that’s like two years old that I have not used for Mother’s Day. But, that’s my thing. I don’t need vacations even. I’m like, ‘Honey, you can give me like an hour, I’m good. You don’t have to take me out. It’s fine.’ That’s kind of my therapy. I feel like a lot of what I do is physically demanding.”

Russell Dickerson tells Pop Culture Country that Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line are his best friends. “They’re just my boys and we’re great friends first. I would rather hang out and never write another song with them again. You know what I mean? That’s my first priority, is our friendship.”

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells the website Coveteur that he wears a lot of the things his daughters give him. “My bracelets are a gift from my daughters. I think they gave this to me about two years ago. I have two girls, 8 and 11 and they’re my biggest fans, for sure. I definitely wear the things they give me a lot. The little emojis on my backpack is from them. They’re always trying to remind of home when I’m gone.”

CMT’s Artist of the Year special will feature nothing, but female singers like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, and Kimberly Schlapman and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott. The special will air on October 17.

Cole Swindell tells Forbes Magazine that country music pulled him away from his love of sports. “Growing up, all I did was play sports. I always loved music, but I never even thought I’d be on stage one day … after I went to college, I realized that no matter how much I loved sports, I was ready to have fun, and that was right when I started to sing. I was a business major, but the more I played music and the more I got into songwriting, I realized this is what I loved.”

Luke Bryan tells Good Housekeeping Magazine that he knows how to keep his wife happy. “Every night before bed, I rub my wife’s feet. She says they’re the best foot rubs on Earth. “