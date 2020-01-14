Did You Get A Gift Card?

There is $3 billion in gift card dollars going unspent annually, according to 2019 estimates from Mercator Advisory Group. NRF projected that consumers spend $27.5 billion on gift cards during the holidays. As a result, we have a new ‘National Use Your Gift Card Day’ this coming Saturday to use them. If not, donate them before they get lost or forgotten. It will take place on the third Saturday of January every year going forward. Some retailers and restaurants are joining forces with ‘UseYourGiftCard.com’ to remind customers of incentives and deals they can get if they use their gift cards.