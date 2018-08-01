Diekman Traded Plus Diamondbacks Shutout Rangers In Today’s Sports

It’s August first and that can only mean one thing, high school volleyball starts today. Practice will begin all around the area for local teams.

At the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches convention, Texas A&M-Commerce men’s basketball coach Jaret von Rosenberg was named as the Small College Coach of the Year.

In his first season as a collegiate head coach in 2017-18, von Rosenberg had one of the best seasons by a first-year coach in program history. The Lions finished 22-9 overall, reaching the second round of the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament

The MLB trade deadline came with a flurry of activity on Tuesday. Including the Rangers dealing Jake Diekman to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In exchange for Diekman, the Rangers will receive a pitching prospect, a player to be named later and cash considerations.

On the diamond, the Rangers had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Diamondbacks Tuesday night 6-0. Texas is off tonight before starting a four-game series Thursday at home against the Baltimore Orioles.