The Dinosaur George Travelling Museum is coming to the North Lamar High School Gym tonight and tomorrow. Watch the gym be converted into a natural history museum. The exhibit is not only exciting, but it is also highly educational and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. It will be open from 4:00 pm-7:30 pm both days. Admission is $1 for students and $5 for adults. It’s presented by the Paris Area Arts Alliance.