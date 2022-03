Denise Rene Walker

Smith County arrested Denise Rene Walker, 65, of Tyler, a director, and pastor of a prisoner rehab program, for using a resident’s food stamp card without his permission. According to the affidavit, records at Sam’s Club in Tyler showed Walker had used 45 different EBT cards for approximately $19,000 worth of transactions in conjunction with the ADDICT Sam’s Club membership. According to its website, “ADDICT Ministries is a prison-and-drug recovery program.