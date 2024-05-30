Sandlin Header 2022
Disaster Declaration Issued by USDA

 

Flood, Hail, and High Winds

Physical loss loans through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA)
can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the
agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential
farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and
harvested or stored crops and hay.

Impacted Area: Texas
Triggering Disaster: Flash Flood, Hail, and High Winds occurring on May 9, 2024
Application Deadline: January 21, 2025
Primary County Eligible: Grayson
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible: Collin, Cooke, Denton, and Fannin
Oklahoma: Bryan, Love, and Marshall

Triggering Disaster 2: Hail and High Winds occurring on May 9, 2024
Application Deadline: January 21, 2025
Primary Counties Eligible: Williamson
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible: Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Lee, Milam, and Travis

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan
Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions
about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.

