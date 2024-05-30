Disaster Declaration Issued by USDA

Flood, Hail, and High Winds

Physical loss loans through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA)

can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the

agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential

farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and

harvested or stored crops and hay.

Impacted Area: Texas

Triggering Disaster: Flash Flood, Hail, and High Winds occurring on May 9, 2024

Application Deadline: January 21, 2025

Primary County Eligible: Grayson

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible: Collin, Cooke, Denton, and Fannin

Oklahoma: Bryan, Love, and Marshall

Triggering Disaster 2: Hail and High Winds occurring on May 9, 2024

Application Deadline: January 21, 2025

Primary Counties Eligible: Williamson

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible: Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Lee, Milam, and Travis

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan

Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions

about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.