Disaster Unemployment Assistance Now Available In Five Additional Counties Impacted By Recent Severe Weather

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) in five additional counties impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that began on April 26. As noted in the announcement from Governor Greg Abbott, the amended Presidential Disaster Declaration now includes Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, and Waller Counties.

Workers and self-employed individuals in the designated counties who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from the severe weather may be eligible for DUA benefits. Individuals can apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631 between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Individuals should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by severe weather. Applications for DUA benefits under this declaration must be submitted by July 16, 2024.

DUA, which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available, especially for victims of disaster, is available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits or do not qualify for unemployment benefits;

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster;

Became the breadwinner or significant support of a household because of the death of the head of household or

They could not reach their job or self-employment location because they had to travel through the affected area, and the disaster prevented them from doing so.

To receive DUA benefits, you must submit documentation within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed. Required documentation includes your Social Security number and documentation to support that you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred or were about to start work or self-employment and could not do so due to the disaster.

TWC must have documents that prove you were working or scheduled to start working at the time of the disaster. If you send us proof of employment by the 21-day deadline, TWC will continue DUA payments, and you will be responsible for repaying any benefits you received. Sometimes, TWC can use information in our system, such as wage records, to prove your employment during the disaster.

Submit your proof of employment using TWC’s online UI Submission Portal for the fastest review. Select DUA Proof of Employment at Time of Disaster from the Type of Submission drop-down menu. If you cannot use the online portal, you can submit the proof by fax or mail.

Texas Workforce Commission

Attn: DUA Proof

PO Box 149137

Austin, TX 78714-9137

Fax: (512) 322-2867